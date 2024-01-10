UBS Group Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

