UBS Group Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $170.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

