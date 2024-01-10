UBS Group Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $155.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.56. 23,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,431. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.13 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

