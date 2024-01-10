UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

UNF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

