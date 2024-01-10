UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of UNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. 14,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

