United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.36. 79,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

