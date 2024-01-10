Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 6,056,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,305,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.