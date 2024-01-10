Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75 million, a P/E ratio of 114.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

