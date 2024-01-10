US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $46.99.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in US Foods by 3,456.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after buying an additional 1,421,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.