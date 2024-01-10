US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 472,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 185,054 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.00.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.