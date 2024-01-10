US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 472,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 185,054 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.00.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:XBIL Free Report ) by 240.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. F M Investments LLC owned 0.42% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

