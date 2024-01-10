Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.22. Valneva shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3,197 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

