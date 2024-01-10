VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 451,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 357,825 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.19.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 446,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 900,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 289,809 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.