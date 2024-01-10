VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Position Lowered by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 278,985 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,050,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter.

REMX opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

