Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.90

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.90 and last traded at $118.51, with a volume of 5069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $4,372,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

