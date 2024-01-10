Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

