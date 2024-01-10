Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 92,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

