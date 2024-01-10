Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $88,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 592,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

