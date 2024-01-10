Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 290,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,269. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.