Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

