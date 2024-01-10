Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

