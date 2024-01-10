Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,655. The company has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $438.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average is $410.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

