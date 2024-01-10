VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.36

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 401075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

