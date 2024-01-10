Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9,461.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 613,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 607,051 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,014,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 4,013,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048,174. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

