Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,638. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.04. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

