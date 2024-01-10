Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBH opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

