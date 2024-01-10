Vow One Day Volume Hits $323,522.48 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Vow has a total market cap of $190.91 million and approximately $323,522.48 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vow has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

