Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $6.72 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00014751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $188.83 million and $15.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,262.30 or 0.99359087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00183821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.91358905 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $21,352,056.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

