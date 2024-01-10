W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $66.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

