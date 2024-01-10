Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,626. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

