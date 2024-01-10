Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.27 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,508,880 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

