Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.