Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EAD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 101,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,599. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

