Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

