Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 404,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,787. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

