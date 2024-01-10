WhiteCoin Trading Down 3.2% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.95 million and $404,202.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00147365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

