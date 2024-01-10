Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.48 and a 200 day moving average of $410.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

