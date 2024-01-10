Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.77.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

