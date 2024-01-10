Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

AXP stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.06. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

