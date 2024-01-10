Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

