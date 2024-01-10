Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.