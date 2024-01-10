Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $113.85.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

