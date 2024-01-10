Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $256.42 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

