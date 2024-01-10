Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.