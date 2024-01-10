Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.14% of WD-40 worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

WDFC stock opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.33. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $245.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDFC

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.