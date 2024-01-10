Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

