Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

