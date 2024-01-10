Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

