Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

