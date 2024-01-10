William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

