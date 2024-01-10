Williams Financial LLC Has $19.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 96,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,149. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.